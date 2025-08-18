Previous
A city written on the sea by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1465

A city written on the sea

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Corinne C ace
Great pic
August 18th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I liked this so much that I had to look up the story behind the statue. For others equally interested: Carlos Drummond de Andrade: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Drummond_de_Andrade

I was also interested in the name Drummond and its story because it didn't seem Brazilian??? Couldn't find anything there.

Thanks Stefano for a stimulating and beautiful pic!
August 18th, 2025  
