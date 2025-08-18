Sign up
Previous
Photo 1465
A city written on the sea
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
2
2
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
1466
photos
96
followers
65
following
401% complete
View this month »
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-7
Taken
18th August 2025 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great pic
August 18th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I liked this so much that I had to look up the story behind the statue. For others equally interested: Carlos Drummond de Andrade:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Drummond_de_Andrade
I was also interested in the name Drummond and its story because it didn't seem Brazilian??? Couldn't find anything there.
Thanks Stefano for a stimulating and beautiful pic!
August 18th, 2025
I was also interested in the name Drummond and its story because it didn't seem Brazilian??? Couldn't find anything there.
Thanks Stefano for a stimulating and beautiful pic!