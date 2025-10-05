Previous
Bondino by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1485

Bondino

Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A remarkable image!
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact