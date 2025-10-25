Previous
Morning at the beach by stefanotrezzi
Morning at the beach

Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Stefano Trezzi

Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
