Previous
Flute player in the presepe by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1516

Flute player in the presepe

Giussano, Italy
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact