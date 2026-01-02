Previous
Red on red by stefanotrezzi
Red on red

Testaccio, Roma
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
Madeleine Pennock ace
I enjoy the red colour echoed in the poster behind the chap! It just looks a bit dark, particularly in the foreground.
January 2nd, 2026  
