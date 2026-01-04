Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1522
Rainy abstract
Piazza Navona, Roma
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
1523
photos
91
followers
63
following
416% complete
View this month »
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IV
Taken
4th January 2026 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
creative shot
January 4th, 2026
Krista Marson
ace
attractive image
January 4th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
That's an intriguing image. Upside down methinks although I had to check that out.
I have enjoyed your photos whenever they have popped into my feed from wherever in the world you are. Keep them coming in 2026! And all the very best for the year.
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I have enjoyed your photos whenever they have popped into my feed from wherever in the world you are. Keep them coming in 2026! And all the very best for the year.