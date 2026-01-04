Previous
Rainy abstract by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1522

Rainy abstract

Piazza Navona, Roma
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
416% complete

*lynn ace
creative shot
January 4th, 2026  
Krista Marson ace
attractive image
January 4th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
That's an intriguing image. Upside down methinks although I had to check that out.

I have enjoyed your photos whenever they have popped into my feed from wherever in the world you are. Keep them coming in 2026! And all the very best for the year.
January 4th, 2026  
