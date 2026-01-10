Previous
Bubbly sunset by stefanotrezzi
Bubbly sunset

Arpoador, Rio de Janeiro
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
417% complete

Andy Oz ace
Love the way each of the three bubbles has a slightly different effect. They all would look great tightly cropped too, that light is awesome!
January 10th, 2026  
