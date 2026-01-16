Previous
At the bus stop by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1529

At the bus stop

Venda Nova do Imigrante, Brazil

(for the series "wife at the bus stop" https://365project.org/tags/thebusstop )
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
419% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
I like it.
January 17th, 2026  
