Photo 1529
At the bus stop
Venda Nova do Imigrante, Brazil
(for the series "wife at the bus stop"
https://365project.org/tags/thebusstop
)
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
1
1
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
1531
photos
92
followers
64
following
419% complete
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X100V
Taken
17th January 2026 4:36pm
Tags
thebusstop
gloria jones
ace
I like it.
January 17th, 2026
