Previous
Reflecting by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1530

Reflecting

Pedra Azul, Espírito Santo, Brazil
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
This has a definite painterly look to it.
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact