Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1539
The Passion (fruit)
Feira da Nossa Senhora da Paz, Rio de Janeiro
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Hi I`m Stefano from Italy. I moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2023 after several years in the middle east. Trying to get back...
1540
photos
91
followers
63
following
421% complete
View this month »
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IV
Taken
30th January 2026 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
You take such great moments in time photos.
January 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close