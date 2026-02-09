Sign up
Previous
Photo 1545
Carnival stilt dancers
Centro, Rio de Janeiro
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
0
1
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Hi I`m Stefano from Italy. I moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2023 after several years in the middle east. Trying to get back...
1546
photos
91
followers
63
following
423% complete
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IV
Taken
8th February 2026 12:45pm
