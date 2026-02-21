Previous
Act of balance by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1551

Act of balance

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Hi I`m Stefano from Italy. I moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2023 after several years in the middle east. Trying to get back...
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact