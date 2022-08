Bubbly mood.

I spent the last few days in Athens - cathing up now with the upload of the pictures :) - and, of course, I paid a visit to the Acropolis. I shot tens of pictures trying to frame an ounce of its grandeur but, at the end, I found this was my favorite. Besides how the Acropolis is framed up on its hill, I like how the expession, the colors of the kid in the foreground add a lively touch to its ancient outlook and the rain of soap bubbles a tad of fun to its severe posture.