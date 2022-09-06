Previous
Broccolo Romanesco by stefs
11 / 365

Broccolo Romanesco

I bought this glorious Broccolo Romanesco (not sure how and if there is an English translation) - it is my subject of the day... and it will be my lunch tomorrow!
6th September 2022

Stefania - S

@stefs
August 2022 - Hi everyone! I have just found out about 365 and decided to join the challenge as it seems a great opportunity to learn...
