12 / 365
Going back home.
I've always found it comforting to be on my balcony at the end of the day and look at the lights scattered in the darkness around, trying to picture the lives behind them.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
0
0
Stefania - S
@stefs
August 2022 - Hi everyone! I have just found out about 365 and decided to join the challenge as it seems a great opportunity to learn...
13
photos
10
followers
18
following
3% complete
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
7th September 2022 9:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
