Going back home. by stefs
12 / 365

Going back home.

I've always found it comforting to be on my balcony at the end of the day and look at the lights scattered in the darkness around, trying to picture the lives behind them.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Stefania - S

@stefs
August 2022 - Hi everyone! I have just found out about 365 and decided to join the challenge as it seems a great opportunity to learn...
3% complete

