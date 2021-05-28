Previous
Getting His Steps In by stephan_haay
59 / 365

Getting His Steps In

I chased this little guy ALL OVER the apple tree. He wouldn't stop walking and I finally have up after about 8.5 minutes.
28th May 2021 28th May 21

Stephanie

@stephan_haay
I'm a Jesus following, child of God FIRST! Then I'm the wife of one outdoorsman and mom of four sweet kiddos.
