Previous
Next
Bird Shanty by stephan_haay
71 / 365

Bird Shanty

Annie D challenged me to capture architecture...I know this is reaching but I didn't go anywhere this week!!!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Stephanie

@stephan_haay
I'm a Jesus following, child of God FIRST! Then I'm the wife of one outdoorsman and mom of four sweet kiddos.
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Stephanie
@annied this is a lame answer to your challenge but I didn't make it out of my house this week!
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise