Hallucinations by stephan_haay
73 / 365

Hallucinations

My get-pushed partner challenged me to words: hallucinate, halo, ham, haphazard, hallelujah... This was taken at dinner looking up at the light fixture. I like how there is wood and brick incorporated.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Stephanie

@stephan_haay
I'm a Jesus following, child of God FIRST! Then I'm the wife of one outdoorsman and mom of four sweet kiddos.
Stephanie
@mcsiegle hallucinate and halo? First go.
June 17th, 2021  
