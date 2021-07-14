Sign up
107 / 365
Hummingbird Snack Stop
Challenged this week to nature shots. Man these guys are hard to get! I have 50 shots and this is the only one that is halfway good.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Stephanie
@stephan_haay
I'm a Jesus following, child of God FIRST! Then I'm the wife of one outdoorsman and mom of four sweet kiddos.
Tags
get-pushed-468
Stephanie
@tdaug80
Look I got a bird!
July 15th, 2021
