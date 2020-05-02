Previous
Somewhere different by stephenbyrne79
6 / 365

Somewhere different

The entrance to jubilee country park as part of a long Saturday walk, smashing 10,000 steps
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Stephen Byrne

@stephenbyrne79
