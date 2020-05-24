Previous
Next
Rhododendron Ponticum by stephenbyrne79
27 / 365

Rhododendron Ponticum

Found these unusual visitors among the oak trees and ferns in Hawkswood near home
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Stephen Byrne

@stephenbyrne79
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise