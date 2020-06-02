Previous
Lunchtime walk by stephenbyrne79
Lunchtime walk

Mixed feelings today, it's our daughter's first day back at nursery so for the first time in 10 weeks we were able to go out for a walk on our own
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Stephen Byrne

@stephenbyrne79
