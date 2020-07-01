Previous
Afternoon trip by stephenbyrne79
64 / 365

Afternoon trip

A couple of days off work and a trip to Beckenham Place park, a striking image of a dead tree amongst all the green
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Stephen Byrne

@stephenbyrne79
18% complete

