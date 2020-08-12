Previous
Lightning by stephenbyrne79
106 / 365

Lightning

Attempting to catch a flash of lightning using the night vision setting on my phone's camera
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Stephen Byrne

@stephenbyrne79
31% complete

