At the barbers by stephenbyrne79
114 / 365

At the barbers

Enjoying the flowers while waiting outside the barbers for the first hair cut in five months. What a relief!
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Stephen Byrne

@stephenbyrne79
31% complete

Photo Details

