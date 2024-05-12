Previous
What am I?

12th May 2024 12th May 24

Stephomy

ace
@stephomy
KV ace
Looks like a white breasted nuthatch to me.
May 12th, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
A bird in a tree?

I'm just sittin' in a vacant lot
with a bird sittin' on my head

(David Seville -- The Bird On My Head)
May 12th, 2024  
