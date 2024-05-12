Sign up
Photo 2595
What am I?
12th May 2024
12th May 24
2
0
Stephomy
ace
@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it.
2595
photos
37
followers
59
following
710% complete
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
12th May 2024 10:34am
Tags
stephomy_birds
KV
ace
Looks like a white breasted nuthatch to me.
May 12th, 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
A bird in a tree?
I'm just sittin' in a vacant lot
with a bird sittin' on my head
(David Seville -- The Bird On My Head)
May 12th, 2024
