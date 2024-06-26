Previous
The Shrine by stephomy
The Shrine

26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Stephomy

@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
Photo Details

I wish I had the energy to create a place like this.
June 30th, 2024  
@pandorasecho This place is hidden in a large park in Seattle. You have to know where the path is to find it.
June 30th, 2024  
