Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2637
"Boiled Egg"
Can you boil eggs in the microwave?
Don't ask me. I clearly don't know. I followed all the steps here:
https://foodess.com/article/how-to-boil-eggs-in-the-microwave-quick-foolproof-method/
If that recipe was fool proof, what does that make me??
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephomy
ace
@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
2640
photos
38
followers
60
following
723% complete
View this month »
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
6th July 2024 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junko Y
ace
You punch a hole at one end of the egg with an egg-piercing needle. Then you put it in a plastic chicken with metal lining of some sort. It microwaves for 3 minutes 12 seconds, and you get perfect soft "boiled" egg. But you have to go to Japan to get the special chicken :)
July 6th, 2024
Stephomy
ace
@jyokota
When I go through customs and they ask me why I'm visiting Japan, I'll tell them about needing the plastic chicken to boil eggs in the microwave haha.
July 6th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
Thank you for the laughter.
July 6th, 2024
Stephomy
ace
@pandorasecho
I had to get some sort of positive result from this experiment :)
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close