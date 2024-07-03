Previous
"Boiled Egg" by stephomy
Photo 2637

"Boiled Egg"

Can you boil eggs in the microwave?

Don't ask me. I clearly don't know. I followed all the steps here: https://foodess.com/article/how-to-boil-eggs-in-the-microwave-quick-foolproof-method/

If that recipe was fool proof, what does that make me??
Stephomy

Junko Y
You punch a hole at one end of the egg with an egg-piercing needle. Then you put it in a plastic chicken with metal lining of some sort. It microwaves for 3 minutes 12 seconds, and you get perfect soft "boiled" egg. But you have to go to Japan to get the special chicken :)
July 6th, 2024  
Stephomy
@jyokota When I go through customs and they ask me why I'm visiting Japan, I'll tell them about needing the plastic chicken to boil eggs in the microwave haha.
July 6th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
Thank you for the laughter.
July 6th, 2024  
Stephomy
@pandorasecho I had to get some sort of positive result from this experiment :)
July 6th, 2024  
