Old with Older

I've had this wooden wind chime hanging on my porch for ages. The ceramic centerpiece is from a much older wind chime that was given to my parents when they got married in the 1970s. That one was much larger and entirely made of clay pieces. I tried to recreate it in my high school ceramics class, but it was much more clunky, and not as delicate looking. I don't have any pieces left from that one.