Orange Berries by stephomy
Photo 2645

Orange Berries

Can you eat them? I'm always afraid to because they grow low on the ground where the dogs can pee.

I looked them up. They're called Rubus Rolfei or Creeping Raspberry. They are edible.
Stephomy

