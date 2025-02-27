Previous
Classic Leach by stephomy
Photo 2785

Classic Leach

Seattle has really been cracking down on the graffiti. It looks a lot nicer downtown. Beside tracking down and charging several of the graffiti "artists", there's also been a lot of cleaning and repainting. Still this classic Leach tag was missed.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Stephomy

Hello I live in Seattle.
