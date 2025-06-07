Previous
Ray's by stephomy
Photo 2849

Ray's

7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Stephomy

ace
@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
gloria jones ace
Ray's Boathouse...Back in the day, 1970's, my friends and I loved going there before heading out to go dancing. Those were the good old days.
June 9th, 2025  
