Photo 2851
Psychics...
You'd think they'd know you wanted to talk and would call you.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
0
Stephomy
ace
@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
2857
photos
42
followers
66
following
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
15th June 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
J A Byrdlip
ace
someone did a routine on psychic hotlines, would think they would answer with your name and talk about your "problem".
June 16th, 2025
