Previous
Next
Psychics... by stephomy
Photo 2851

Psychics...

You'd think they'd know you wanted to talk and would call you.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Stephomy

ace
@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
782% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
someone did a routine on psychic hotlines, would think they would answer with your name and talk about your "problem".
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact