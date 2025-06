From the Door

A few years ago I traded in my baker's apron for a cook's apron and have been cooking for an early learning center. I started with 104 little kids, but the number keeps going up as they add more classes. I requested a bigger kitchen, and after two years of talking about it, it's finally happening. I decided to take some "before" pictures before the construction starts. They're going to make it longer. I'll get more counter space, a professional fridge and freezer, and more storage space.