1913 by stephomy
Photo 2877

1913

An entry for the Kazimir Malevich artist challenge. I used GIMP to cut and paste pictures from a recent walk on the beach, adjusted the colors, and added some noise. I loosely used this image for inspiration: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:1913_Malevich_Portrait_von_Mikhail_Matjuschin_anagoria.JPG
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Stephomy

