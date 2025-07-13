Previous
Birds inspired by Kazimir Malevich by stephomy
Photo 2878

Birds inspired by Kazimir Malevich

Another entry for the Kazimir Malevich artist challenge. This is a composite of several of my bird pictures cut and pasted on a background I made using GIMP. I also used the pencil tool to draw the lines.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Stephomy

