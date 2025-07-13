Sign up
Previous
Photo 2878
Birds inspired by Kazimir Malevich
Another entry for the Kazimir Malevich artist challenge. This is a composite of several of my bird pictures cut and pasted on a background I made using GIMP. I also used the pencil tool to draw the lines.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
Tags
ac-malevich
