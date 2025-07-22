Sign up
Photo 2886
The Viaduct Was Prettier
From 2019 right before they tore down the Alaskan Way Viaduct:
https://365project.org/stephomy/365/2019-01-12
2018 Black and White with cars on it:
https://365project.org/stephomy/365/2018-07-14
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
0
Stephomy
ace
@stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
2890
photos
45
followers
75
following
791% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
26th July 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
