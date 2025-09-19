Previous
Dog Face by stephomy
Dog Face

As a lifelong Seattlite, I've seen the sculpture named "Waiting for the Interurban" countless times. It depicts a group of people waiting, and behind the people there is a dog peeking through. I only recently noticed that the dog has a human face.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waiting_for_the_Interurban

On a side note. Wikipedia has a horrible picture of that sculpture. Maybe I should go and take a good picture of it and submit it.
19th September 2025

Stephomy

