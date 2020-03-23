Previous
Next
My Quaker by steveandkerry
Photo 2685

My Quaker

emerged..

Interesting film 316 The Hand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTV1To1e5w8&t=22s
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise