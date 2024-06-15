Previous
Redheads by steveandkerry
Photo 4219

Redheads

Sonny made a film of his old man as a practice for starting a film making course next year

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hvLr-sBQSK0&lc=UgyW8R7q6kSX5cPhh4h4AaABAg
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise