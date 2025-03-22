Previous
Wobbly window art by steveandkerry
Photo 4497

Wobbly window art

22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice (chikadnz) ace
They do look like paintings on the wall. Love the wall colour too.
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact