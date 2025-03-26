Previous
Apterous female by steveandkerry
Apterous female

of the March Tubic moth.
Read about them here
https://simonleather.wordpress.com/2020/07/20/not-all-moths-have-wings/
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
