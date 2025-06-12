Previous
Edgelands by steveandkerry
Photo 4579

Edgelands

12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Love the splash of yellow in the middle.
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact