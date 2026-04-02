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Photo 4876
Misty morning
2nd April 2026
2nd Apr 26
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Dreich
ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
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Photo Details
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2
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ10002
Taken
2nd April 2026 7:55am
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Michael Teuber
superb!
April 6th, 2026
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