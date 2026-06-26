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Cat scratch by steveandkerry
Photo 4961

Cat scratch

26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
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