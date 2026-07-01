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Death mask by steveandkerry
Photo 4966

Death mask

1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
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kali ace
Yikes bunch of uglies lol
July 1st, 2026  
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