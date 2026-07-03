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Photo 4968
Grey summer
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Dreich
ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ10002
Taken
28th June 2026 1:01pm
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kali
ace
Felted hair. I would find that uncomfortable. Amazing knitting though
July 3rd, 2026
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