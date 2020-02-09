Previous
Next
There's a hole in my roof which is letting in water! by stevehurst
40 / 365

There's a hole in my roof which is letting in water!

Wondered what the rhythmic tap tap was on the ceiling!
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise