55 / 365
Light shades
Braved the weather last night to go to our weekly quiz night. These are some of the clusters of light shades that they have to decorate the bar.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Steve Hurst
@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
light
,
lamp
,
evening
,
shades
