Looking through the willow by stevehurst
83 / 365

Looking through the willow

Taken from under the willow tree, looking down the garden.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
22% complete

